Raymond Galla
Zanesville - Raymond Galla, age 84, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at Altercare of Zanesville on Thursday July 9, 2020 while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
He was born in Binghamton, New York on March 23, 1936 to the late John Sr. and Mary Thor Galla. Ray has been a lifelong resident of Zanesville, Ohio and is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia (Patty) Patterson Galla, and his son John (Krista) Galla of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to his service in the Army National Guard, Ray has worked at Line Material, McGraw Edison, and Gould Electronics.
Ray's lifelong passion has been polka music. A talented accordion player, his accomplishments include multiple album recordings with his band "The Polka Gems", a recurring television broadcast "The Polka Party, sponsored by Jack Downing" on WHIZ TV (1961 -1971) and countless memories created in the presence of friends. Prior to his musical retirement, Ray enjoyed performing at numerous weddings, celebrations, and various nursing homes and care centers throughout southeastern Ohio. Ray served our country and protected our freedom in the Army National Guard. Prior to Ray's death he was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Galla, and two brothers John Galla Jr. and William Galla.
Visitation will be Monday July 13 from 5-8 pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full Military Honors. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
