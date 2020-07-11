1/1
Raymond Galla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Galla

Zanesville - Raymond Galla, age 84, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at Altercare of Zanesville on Thursday July 9, 2020 while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

He was born in Binghamton, New York on March 23, 1936 to the late John Sr. and Mary Thor Galla. Ray has been a lifelong resident of Zanesville, Ohio and is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia (Patty) Patterson Galla, and his son John (Krista) Galla of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to his service in the Army National Guard, Ray has worked at Line Material, McGraw Edison, and Gould Electronics.

Ray's lifelong passion has been polka music. A talented accordion player, his accomplishments include multiple album recordings with his band "The Polka Gems", a recurring television broadcast "The Polka Party, sponsored by Jack Downing" on WHIZ TV (1961 -1971) and countless memories created in the presence of friends. Prior to his musical retirement, Ray enjoyed performing at numerous weddings, celebrations, and various nursing homes and care centers throughout southeastern Ohio. Ray served our country and protected our freedom in the Army National Guard. Prior to Ray's death he was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Galla, and two brothers John Galla Jr. and William Galla.

Visitation will be Monday July 13 from 5-8 pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full Military Honors. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snouffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved