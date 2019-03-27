|
Raymond H. Smith
Zanesville - Raymond H. Smith, 84, of Zanesville, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Mon. March 25, 2019 and is finally reunited with his wife of 53 years Lula. He was born on Jan. 5, 1935 in Zanesville, a son of the late Willis and Margaret (Hartman) Smith. He had been employed for 30 years at Rockwell International. He was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church and was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by four daughters Diana Metz Athari, Debbie (Troy) Frazee, Dee (Jim) Thompson, and Carla (Pete) Williams. One son Robert Smith. Ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Two brothers Paul (Lora) Smith and Glen Smith. Two sisters Cindy(Glen) Wylie and Evelyn Hanes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lula, one son Raymond Smith, Jr., three sisters May Smith, Bertie Marple, and Dolly Englehart. Three brothers Harold Smith, Harry Englehart, and Bill Smith.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thur. March 28, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29 will conduct military honors. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019