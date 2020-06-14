Raymond Lavy

Raymond LavyZanesville - Raymond P. Lavy, 88, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born on January 3, 1932 in Zanesville, a son of the late Virgil and Goldie Lavy. Ray had worked at Timken Roller Bearing, worked at an independent auto body repair business, worked as a painter at Dutro's and then owned and operated Ray Lavy Body Shop for 39 years. He also taught auto body class at the vocational school for one year. He was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, a past member of the Pleasant Valley Boys, enjoyed golf, bowling and watching OSU and Cleveland Browns football.He is survived by his three children Kathy Jo Lavy, Lynda J. (Kerry) Valentine, Sr., and Jill E. (R.D.) Fisher. Six grandchildren Kerry D. Valentine, Jr., Micheal "Dave" Valentine, Brad A. Valentine, Aimee L. Hunter, Natasha (James) Anderson, and Devon (Joe) Edwards. 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Twila Lavy. Four brothers Frank Lavy, James Lavy, Howard Lavy, and Virgil Lavy, Jr. Two sisters Dorothy Lavy and Rosella Lavy. One great-grandson Austin Careins.Private family services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with James Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. To sign the online guest book please visit