Raymond Lavy
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Lavy

Zanesville - Raymond P. Lavy, 88, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born on January 3, 1932 in Zanesville, a son of the late Virgil and Goldie Lavy. Ray had worked at Timken Roller Bearing, worked at an independent auto body repair business, worked as a painter at Dutro's and then owned and operated Ray Lavy Body Shop for 39 years. He also taught auto body class at the vocational school for one year. He was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, a past member of the Pleasant Valley Boys, enjoyed golf, bowling and watching OSU and Cleveland Browns football.

He is survived by his three children Kathy Jo Lavy, Lynda J. (Kerry) Valentine, Sr., and Jill E. (R.D.) Fisher. Six grandchildren Kerry D. Valentine, Jr., Micheal "Dave" Valentine, Brad A. Valentine, Aimee L. Hunter, Natasha (James) Anderson, and Devon (Joe) Edwards. 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Twila Lavy. Four brothers Frank Lavy, James Lavy, Howard Lavy, and Virgil Lavy, Jr. Two sisters Dorothy Lavy and Rosella Lavy. One great-grandson Austin Careins.

Private family services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with James Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved