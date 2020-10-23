1/2
Raymond McElfresh
1932 - 2020
Raymond McElfresh

Frazeysburg - Raymond C. McElfresh, 88 of Frazeysburg Ohio died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Oct 23, 2020

Raymond was born August 23rd, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to Carlos and Pearl (Bailey) McElfresh.

After graduating from Lash high school in 1950, Ray joined the Marine Corps and served in the First Tank Battalion during the Korean War.

After the war, Ray met Evelyn Stockton while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. They married in 1957 and began their family while living in the San Bernardino area. They returned to Zanesville in 1970 and soon moved to a small farm north of Frazeysburg where Raymond lived until his death.

After retirement, Ray and Evelyn made several road trips across the country. New England in the fall and the Pacific Northwest were among their favorite destinations.

He retired from the Conesville power plant in 1996.

Raymond was an avid skier and enjoyed yearly ski trips to the Rocky Mountains, was a member of the Newark Ski Club, and continued to ski until the age of 84.

After Evelyn's death on Dec.10th, 2002, Raymond later reconnected with childhood friend Phyllis (Paynter) Willard and they enjoyed the last 10 years of her life together, traveling across the USA, going on several cruises and traveling to Europe.

In the later years of his life, Raymond's greatest joy was being 'Great-pa' to his great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Evelyn, and Phyllis, he was proceeded in death by a son, Bart McElfresh who died in 1974 as the result of a motorcycle accident, and brothers Fred McElfresh and Estel "Bud" McElfresh.

Raymond is survived by one brother, Richard (Sherry) McElfresh of Sugar Grove Ohio, his children John (Tammy) McElfresh of Summit Station, Ohio, Alice (Richard) Gatten of Nashport Ohio and Carlos (Suzanne) McElfresh of Frazeysburg, Ohio, 6 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank friend and former son-in-law Lyndon Adkins for all of his love, help and chauffeuring when Raymond's age related issues required him to retire his drivers license.

Per Raymond's request there will be no calling hours or funeral. He will be laid to rest beside Evelyn in Memorial Park Cemetery at which time a private memorial service will be held with military honors.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
