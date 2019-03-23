Rebecca Barnett



Zanesville -



Rebecca Lynn Barnett, 56, of Zanesville, went to heaven at 12:00 AM, March 19, 2019 at Willow Haven Nursing Home.



She was born in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Clarence Richard Barnett and Ruth Gallagher Barnett. She attended Muskingum County Starlight Workshop and then later she attended RHDD. Becky loved to listen to country music on the radio and she liked to laugh.



She is survived by her three sisters, Helen Harris, Eleanor Hicks, Maxine Williams; brothers, Donald Barnett, Larry Barnett, Henry Barnett; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard & Clyde Barnett; sister, Emmalene Kelsoe.



Calling hours will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



To sign the online guest book or to leave a note of condolence please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019