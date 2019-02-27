Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
925 E Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Habib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Becky" Habib


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca "Becky" Habib Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Habib

Zanesville - Rebecca "Becky" Suzanne Habib, 71, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Becky was born October 9, 1947 to the late Arthur P. and Marie J. (Joseph) Habib. In addition to her parents, Becky is also preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Clifford.

Becky leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son-in-law, Darrel Clifford; beloved grandchildren, Matthew Mohler, Lindsay Clifford and Paige Mohler; wonderful aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Jon Saliba; special nephew, Doug (Teri) Wilson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Becky was a member of the Eagles #302, where she enjoyed dancing with friends. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville. Becky loved listening to live music. Most of all, Becky loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed.

You may call on the family Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 a.m., until 12 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services. Cremation will follow. A Mass will be observed at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 E Main St., on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
