Rebecca "Beckie" Howard
Zanesville - Rebecca "Beckie" Howard, 76, of Zanesville, died at 6:37 P.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. She was born September 24, 1942 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William A. and Mary Wisehart Denton. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1959 and was a member of First Christian Church. She worked for Dr. Walter Cruise for many years while being a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed relaxing at home, reading, and watching the birds and many other animals in her backyard. Beckie's face would light up with visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Fredrick "Allen" Howard whom she married in 1960; two sons, Doug (Susan) Howard and Don (Patty) Howard; seven grandchildren, Keith (Meagan) Howard, Kari (Billy) Hoffer, Kaylee (Mark) Wilson, Thomas Howard, Christopher (Mary) Howard, Meagan (Dylan) Rudy, and Matthew Howard; nine great-grandchildren, Reid, Raelyn, Will, Luke, Grant, Wyatt, Abby, Adeline, and Aiden; a brother Ralph (Sue) Denton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Herman Denton, Donald Denton, Fred "Fritz" Denton, Bob Denton, Lavern Haymon, Elmer Denton, Floyd Denton, Paul Denton, Loren Denton, Dolly Spaulding, Ron Denton, and Mary Davis.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019