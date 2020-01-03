|
Rebecca "Becky" Jean Smith
Cambridge - Rebecca "Becky" Jean Smith passed away in her home on Brown Cottage at Cambridge Developmental Center on January 1, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1951, to George and Alice Smith of Zanesville, Ohio. Becky lived at home until her admission to Cambridge Developmental Center on October 10, 1978, and immediately became part of our extended family. Becky enjoyed stuffed animals and baby dolls. She especially enjoyed hugs from family and staff. She often had small conversations with those around her. Becky was well-loved and considered Brown Cottage to be her home. She will be missed by all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished.
She is survived by her loving sister, Sally Hittle of Dresden, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may attend calling hours for Rebecca at Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at 12 pm. Becky will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Faye Harper.
