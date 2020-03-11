|
Rebecca Moore
Frazeysburg - Rebecca S. Moore, 68, of Nashport, Ohio died Monday evening, March 9, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio.
Born December 31, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Ivan R. Stotts and Dolores (Dorsey) Stotts Secrist of Frazeysburg. Rebecca was a 1969 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. She retired with 30 years of service from Tri-Valley Schools where she was Head Cook at Nashport Elementary School. She also worked at Olde Village Meats in Frazeysburg for over 25 years. Rebecca was a member of Nashport-Irville United Methodist Church and was a 4-H advisor in Nashport for 17 years. She enjoyed gardening, collecting rocks, shopping, moose and sunflowers.
Surviving in addition to her mother is her loving husband of 47 years, Benjamin T. Moore whom she married April 28, 1972; one son, Benjamin (Diana) Moore of Nashport; one daughter, Shana (Roger Kane) Moore of Nashport; three grandchildren, Tanner Ray (Elise Tonneman) Moore, Hannah Moore and Nicholas Moore; two brothers, Clyde (Teri) Stotts of Lexington, Ohio and Dennis (Jennifer) Stotts of Frazeysburg. Also surviving are her sisters in-law, Della Moore and Marlene Durant, both of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Daft officiating. Burial will be in Irville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or to the Ross Heart Hospital, 452 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020