Rebecca Painter Edmonson
Hazlehurst, GA. - Mrs. Rebecca Painter Edmonson, age 77, of Hazlehurst passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness.
Mrs. Edmonson, the daughter of the late Raymond and Frances Guss Painter, was a native of Zanesville, OH, and had resided in Jeff Davis County for several years. She was a home maker, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, of Hazlehurst. She was preceded in death by husband, John H. Edmonson; and brother, David Painter.
Survivors include, daughters, Judith Clemons(Shane), and Susan Wiley; sons, Kevin Edmonson(Julie), and Alan Edmonson(Linda); brothers, Keith Painter, and Roger Painter; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grands.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in Baxley at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Mr. Alan Edmonson officiating.
Interment was held in the Hazlehurst Memorial Cemetery.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 18, 2019