Services
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home
3 East Odum Street
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
(912) 375-4571
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Baxley, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Edmonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Painter Edmonson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Painter Edmonson Obituary
Rebecca Painter Edmonson

Hazlehurst, GA. - Mrs. Rebecca Painter Edmonson, age 77, of Hazlehurst passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness.

Mrs. Edmonson, the daughter of the late Raymond and Frances Guss Painter, was a native of Zanesville, OH, and had resided in Jeff Davis County for several years. She was a home maker, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, of Hazlehurst. She was preceded in death by husband, John H. Edmonson; and brother, David Painter.

Survivors include, daughters, Judith Clemons(Shane), and Susan Wiley; sons, Kevin Edmonson(Julie), and Alan Edmonson(Linda); brothers, Keith Painter, and Roger Painter; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grands.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in Baxley at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Mr. Alan Edmonson officiating.

Interment was held in the Hazlehurst Memorial Cemetery.

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home
Download Now