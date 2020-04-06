|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Donley
Toledo - Rebecca "Becky" Sue Donley, 67, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice with her family nearby. She was born in Zanesville, OH to John and Shirley (Barkintene) Williams on June 25, 1952. Becky was a 1971 graduate of Winterhaven High School in Florida before moving back to the Zanesville, OH area. Once back in Ohio, she worked at the Good Samaritan Medical Center, where she first met the love of her life, Russell Donley. They were married on Feb. 23, 1974 in Zanesville and enjoyed every moment of their lives together. After moving to the Toledo area, Becky worked as the receptionist for Dr. Winder for over 20 years. She was very active in the Toledo Elks and enjoyed dancing, country music, and animals; especially her dogs and cats. She spent time playing tennis and loved to water ski. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her adored grandchildren.
Becky is survived by her loving husband, Russ; children, John (Tammy) Donley, Jill (Adam) Jolliff; grandchildren, Olivia, Gavin, Ryne, Grace, and Micah Donley, Vincent and Hudson Jolliff; siblings, Debbie (Ben) Noll, John (Terry) Williams, Kim (Randy) Jeffery; siblings-in-law, Gail (Craig) Jones, Elizabeth (Chris) Wagner, Ray Donley; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; nephew, Shane Noll; and granddaughter, Miley Jolliff.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services held at this time for Becky. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Abby, Alicia, and Coco for all of their loving support. Memorial donations may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice or the Lucas County Humane Society. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020