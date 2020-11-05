Rebecca Sue Jenkins
Heath - Rebecca Sue Jenkins, age 74, of Heath, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, with her daughters and grandchildren by her side. She was born March 3, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Wilma (Ross) Keppler.
Rebecca was a loyal and generous person who would do anything for anyone. Family was important to her. She spent many years volunteering in the Maysville School District while her daughters were students there, supporting them in all their activities and sports. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren and attended as many sporting events and concerts as she could.
She was a social person, regularly active in planning several of her high school class reunions, as well as other events for friends and family, and she participated in several bowling leagues while living in South Zanesville. Rebecca enjoyed supporting her daughter and her friends that sang in various barbershop choruses and quartets, attending and traveling to shows and competitions with her sister. In her down time, she created many beautiful cross stitch creations throughout the years.
She was happy to be able to move to Surfside Beach, South Carolina, living next door to her sister and close to the ocean, where she enjoyed spending time. She worked at the Pirateland Family Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach for many years and was very fond of her work family there.
Rebecca enjoyed watching various sporting events such as golf, college basketball and NFL games. She was an avid NASCAR fan, who liked watching her favorite driver, Jimmie Johnson drive to victory. She was also one to root for the underdog, which led to her following one her favorite teams, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy V. (Matt) Flynn of Heath and Kim R. Calland of Lewis Center; a sister, Gloria (Larry) Borries of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Alexa Ankrom, Marshall Flynn, Jamison Calland and Shelby Flynn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Keppler (2014).
No calling hours or services will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, is assisting the Jenkins family with arrangements.
