Rebecca Worthington
Rebecca Worthington

Zanesville - Rebecca S. Worthington, 66 of Zanesville, passed away June 5, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare.

She was born July 1, 1953 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Judd E. Worthington and Anna M. Gourley Worthington. Rebecca worked for twenty years as a registered nurse in Florida. She loved to quilt and read.

She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Adolph, Kathleen (Robert) Mitchell, Brian Worthington; special niece Anna Worthington and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Shannon Dixon and Tommy Dalton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Michael Worthington, Robert L. Derwacter.

Per her wishes no services will be observed.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
