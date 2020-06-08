Rebecca Worthington
Zanesville - Rebecca S. Worthington, 66 of Zanesville, passed away June 5, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare.
She was born July 1, 1953 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Judd E. Worthington and Anna M. Gourley Worthington. Rebecca worked for twenty years as a registered nurse in Florida. She loved to quilt and read.
She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Adolph, Kathleen (Robert) Mitchell, Brian Worthington; special niece Anna Worthington and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Shannon Dixon and Tommy Dalton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Michael Worthington, Robert L. Derwacter.
Per her wishes no services will be observed.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.