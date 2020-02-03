|
Rex Clifton Crooks
Roseville - Rex Clifton Crooks, 88, of Roseville peacefully passed into eternal life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the SKLD Nursing facility in New Lexington following an extended illness.
He was born on July 12, 1931, one of five children to the late Sherwood and Margaret Crooks.
Rex faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning from his tour of duty in the Army, Rex spent 35 years working for Rockwell Industries as a machinist, where he later retired. He continued his military servitude in his community by maintaining active memberships in the American Legion Post 71 and the Post 9090. Among his many hobbies, Rex enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on various automatic equipment. He had a knack for mechanics and working on tractors, especially his 9N tractor, for which he dedicated many hours. His favorite time of year was the early Spring, that is when he could spend hours walking through the woods searching for mushrooms. Rex also enjoyed traveling back and forth to his sister's homes in New Mexico and Florida.
Left to mourn his passing are his daughter, Debbie (Edward) Stevenson and his grandchildren, Nicole Stevenson and Brandon Stevenson.
Welcoming Rex into eternal life are his beloved wife, of 52 years, Donna Jean (Hazlett) Crooks who died on June 4, 2013; his siblings, Pete Crooks, Jack Crooks, Wavalene Flowers and Garnet Crooks.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their final respects to Rex from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will start at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Rodney Hazlett presiding over the services. Rex will be buried in Rose Hill Cemetery next to his wife, where full military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020