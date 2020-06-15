Rexford Levi Masterson
Rexford Levi Masterson

SOMERSET - Rexford Levi Masterson, 88, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Rex was born September 6, 1931 in Rehoboth, Ohio, the son of the late Claude and Muriel (Maxwell) Masterson. Rex was a member of New Lexington Masonic Lodge for 65 years. He retired from Northern Local School District where he was a middle school math teacher.

Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Sue Masterson and four siblings, Max, Janet, Joanna and Claudine.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Deb) Masterson, Suzy (Bryan) Wilson and Jennifer Masterson (Marc Nickles); grandchildren, Megan Masterson, Kelly Masterson-Booth (Gregory), Levi Masterson, Haley Wilson, Tayler Brenneman (Rollin) and Jessica Horsley (Jacob); great grandchildren, Willa Masterson-Booth and Aspen Brenneman; and his sister, Gloria Masterson.

A family graveside service was held on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery with Pastor David Helser officiating.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
