Rhea (Lacy) Geiger
Rhea Agnes (Lacy) Geiger, 102, of New Concord, went home to the Lord on May 5, 2020. She had been given the beautiful gift of being here on earth with her family for nearly 103 years. Now she has been reunited with the many family members who went before her to Heaven. Among them are her husband of almost 70 years, Carlos Geiger, who passed away in 2005. Although she leaves behind many who mourn this loss, her family is deeply indebted to the many loving nurses and caregivers of Beckett House and Hospice who made sure her journey was surrounded with comfort and love. She passed away peacefully as she slept, having just hours before told her family how much she loved each one of them.
Rhea was born in Dresden, Ohio, on August 5th 1917, the fourth of five children born to Vera Agnes (Stradley) and Franklin "Tod" Lacy. She was valedictorian of the Class of 1935 at Dresden High School, of which she was the last surviving member. It was there that she met her high school sweetheart, Carlos, who she married on December 7, 1935. They spent the next seven decades raising a family, working hard, and making a positive impact on the many people with whom their paths crossed. They had three children: Robert (Laura) Geiger of Gnadenhutten, David (Leah) Geiger of Mount Vernon, who passed away in 2012, and Phyllis Reasoner, a longtime resident of New Concord, now living in Sheridan, WY. They loved spending time with their six grandchildren, Krista (David) McCandless, Greg (Alicia) Geiger, Lori (James) Krych, Bob Geiger, Julia Geiger, and Jennifer (Brian) Meineke; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Rhea was blessed to be able to know and love her great-great-grandchildren as well.
She began working for Muskingum University in 1957, where generations of students and faculty met her while she worked in the bursar's office for over 25 years. All three of her children were also graduates. She and her husband lived their entire lives after marriage in the New Concord area. After retiring in the early 1980s, they took to the road in their much-loved RV, becoming members of the Good Sam's Camping Club, and establishing yet another group of close friends in both Ohio and Florida. She was a member of the New Concord Friends of the Library, who would send 5 to 10 books to her to read every two weeks when she could no longer come pick them up herself. Librarians had to pencil a small "X" on the inside cover of those she already read so they wouldn't send her ones she had finished. She was an avid card player and formidable opponent when playing Euchre, her personal favorite.
Anyone who met Rhea knew how much she loved sports of any kind, including NASCAR, golf, college football, the MLB and NBA. When she did have to be hospitalized occasionally in her later years, her first concern was often "missing the game." She knew all coaches, players, and stats for not only large televised teams, but usually also for local high schools and Div. III colleges. She attended the games and meets of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whenever possible, be it for football, basketball, cross country or track, and loved the fact that many went on to be coaches. She attended Cleveland Cavaliers games in her nineties, and avidly discussed their season at her 100th birthday party, to no surprise of those who knew her well. At Beckett House, her television was almost always on with closed-captioning so that she could enjoy her favorite teams and events.
To her family, Rhea was also known as "Grammy," the maker of delicious homemade noodles and constant source of dry wit. She could discuss politics, give very straightforward advice, and do anything for those she loved. When asked at her last birthday what she most wanted the world to know, it was these words: "I'm just very grateful, for the friends and people I've had in my life, all these years." We would all say the same of her. Thank you, Grammy, for being here with us throughout our lives. We'll miss you.
The family will be having a private graveside service, where Rhea will be laid to rest beside the love of her life at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family requests that you send contributions to Muskingum University Athletics rather than flowers. Please donate to the MUA, 163 Stormont, Advancement office of Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio, 43762. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 6 to May 7, 2020