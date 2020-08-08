Rhonda Sauerbrey
Heath, Ohio - Rhonda K. Sauerbrey, 65, of Heath, died at 8:37 A.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. She was born September 29, 1954 in Coshocton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Rose Cognion Moran. She had lived in Plainfield until 1988 and moved into their current home in Heath, Ohio were they have lived ever since. She had worked at Edmonts in Coshocton and Olde Village Meats in Frazeysburg.
Rhonda loved spending time with her family, friends and spending most of her time with her grandson, Jacob, never missing a thing he was involved in like baseball. She loved watching Jacob play and cheer him on. She loved flowers, the beach, especially collecting sea shells and shopping at Krogers just to see everyone.
She lived for baking cut out cookies for Jeff and loved her animals, especially her Kitty, Emma, Rex and Gus and even her grand dogs Champ and Macy.
Surviving are her husband, Timothy Sauerbrey, whom she married November 5, 1983; a daughter, Amanda (Matthew) Haslett of Zanesville; a very special grandson, Jacob; two sisters, Cindy (Craig) Porter and Peggy Shaw and a brother, Vince (Tina) Moran; many nieces, nephews and friends, especially, longtime friends Emily (Don) Gephart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special aunt and uncle, Kay and LeRoy Moran.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. till time of service at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Andy Winters officiating. She will be laid to rest at Poplar Fork Cemetery, Gratiot.
