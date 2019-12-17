Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Rhonda Turner
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Frazeysburg - Rhonda Kay Turner, 65, of Nashport, Ohio died Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019 at Southeast Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio.

Born June 14, 1954 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Ralph S. Turner and Anna Belle (Roshon) Turner of Nashport. Rhonda was a 1972 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from The Ohio State University. She worked as a substitute teacher in several area schools and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Rhonda enjoyed reading, walking, being with children and, most of all, she loved Jesus.

Surviving is addition to her mother are two sisters, Marsha (Harold) Wolford of Dresden and Bonita Coleman of Nashport; two brothers, Stanley Turner and Emery Turner, both of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Faye Harper officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
