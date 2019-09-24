Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Richard B. "Dick" Dooley


1946 - 2019
Richard B. "Dick" Dooley Obituary
Richard "Dick" B. Dooley

Zanesville - Richard "Dick" B. Dooley, 72 of Zanesville, died , Monday, September 23, 2019, at Genesis Hospital following a sudden illness. He was born Tuesday, December 17, 1946, in Zanesville, the son of John and Frances (Hooper) Dooley. He married Sue A. (Ball) Dooley on Saturday, September 11, 1971, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Dick served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Brockway Glass following over 28 years of service. He also retired as Sexton of Mt. Olive Cemetery following over 32 years of service to the cemetery. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes; was an avid bowler and a true NASCAR Fan. Dick was a family man who greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his wife, children and especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Sue Dick is survived by two daughters: Leslie (Chad) Schuler of Westerville and Amy (Matt) Starner of Buckeye Lake; four grandchildren: Kaleb Starner, Colin Schuler, Jenna Schuler and Avery Schuler; two brothers: Gary Dooley of Marion and Bill Dooley of Zanesville; one sister-in-law: Bonnie Dooley of Zanesville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by three brothers: Paul Dooley, Larry Dooley and Tim Dooley and one sister, Margaret "Peg" Dalzell.

Friends may call 3:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home with Fr. Martin J. Ralko officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery where the U.S Navy, VFW Post 1059 and American Legion Post 29 will conduct full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice in memory of Dick. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019
