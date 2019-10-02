|
|
Richard "Dick Bateson
Corning - Richard "Dick" Lee Bateson, 89, of Corning peacefully passed into eternal rest in the late hours of Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Dick was born on September 1, 1930 in Zanesville, the only son to the late, Kenneth and Mary (nee: Neal) Bateson.
Following a proud 28 years as a machine tender, Dick retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Newark. Dick proudly and honorably served his country by joining the United States Navy during the height of the Korean Conflict. While enlisted, TM3 Bateson served as a torpedoman on the U.S.S. Uhlmann until his tour of duty had been completed. Following his discharge, Dick married the love of his life, Linda (nee: Embrey) Bateson, and together they would spend the next 62 years raising a family. Dick was a well-known tinkerer and a jack-of-all-trades, stock car painter and repair man; you could always rely on him to fix anything. He deeply enjoyed traveling with his family, among his favorite destinations were the Great Smokey Mountains and OBX. Dick was also a deeply Christian man; he made his home in Christ at the Zion Christian Union Church where he served as a trustee. His family takes great solace in knowing he now keeps a watchful eye on them.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife, Linda Bateson; his children, Tammy (Bryan) Gorby, Richie (Carol) Bateson and Susan Bolton; his sisters, Carolyn Bateson and Sue Smith; his grandchildren, Sommer (Shawn) Carr, Mathew Bateson, Bryan Gorby, Ryan Gorby, Zack Gorby, Luke Gorby, Corey Lemaster, Whitney Lemaster and Cameron Bolton and his great grandchildren, Charlie Carr, Myra Lemaster, Sophia Gorby and Hayden Gorby.
In addition to his parents, welcoming Dick into eternal life are his sister, Nancy Embrey and his brother-in-law and friend, Max Embrey.
The Bateson family invites friends to visit, 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, at Zion Christian Union Church 15834 Portie-Flamingo Rd., Portersville, where services will be presented by Pastor Bob Simpson. Dick will then be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 2, 2019