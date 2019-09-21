Services
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crooksville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Nelson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Nelson Obituary
Richard E. Nelson

Crooksville - Richard Eugene "Dick" Nelson, 74, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 3:39 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.

He was born September 13, 1945 in Glenford, the son of the late Jesse and Betty (nee: Williams) Nelson.

Dick was a pottery worker at Nelson-McCoy Pottery in Roseville, from which he retired. At Nelson-McCoy he was a kiln operator and plate machine operator. He enjoyed collecting pottery, mostly Hull and Nelson-McCoy.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee: Sharkey) whom he married on August 26, 1967; his daughters, Tammy Nelson (Steve Kinney) and Tina Nelson; his son, Jason Nelson ( Tara Spencer); his sister, Peggy Sharkey; his brothers, Earl, Dean and John Nelson; his grandchildren, Keela Nelson (Alexander Snedden), Kassidy Adams, Cheyenne Nelson and Dakota Nelson and his home health nurse, Niki McCabe

Dick was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Donald and Thomas "Pete" Nelson and his little dog, Sparky who just died last week.

The Nelson family will welcome family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton presenting the service. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now