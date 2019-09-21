|
Richard E. Nelson
Crooksville - Richard Eugene "Dick" Nelson, 74, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 3:39 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born September 13, 1945 in Glenford, the son of the late Jesse and Betty (nee: Williams) Nelson.
Dick was a pottery worker at Nelson-McCoy Pottery in Roseville, from which he retired. At Nelson-McCoy he was a kiln operator and plate machine operator. He enjoyed collecting pottery, mostly Hull and Nelson-McCoy.
Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee: Sharkey) whom he married on August 26, 1967; his daughters, Tammy Nelson (Steve Kinney) and Tina Nelson; his son, Jason Nelson ( Tara Spencer); his sister, Peggy Sharkey; his brothers, Earl, Dean and John Nelson; his grandchildren, Keela Nelson (Alexander Snedden), Kassidy Adams, Cheyenne Nelson and Dakota Nelson and his home health nurse, Niki McCabe
Dick was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Donald and Thomas "Pete" Nelson and his little dog, Sparky who just died last week.
The Nelson family will welcome family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton presenting the service. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 21, 2019