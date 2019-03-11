Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Robinson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard E. Robinson Obituary
Richard E. Robinson

McConnelsville - Richard E. Robinson, 77, of McConnelsville, formerly of Stockport, passed away peacefully at 12:08 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born July 12, 1941 in Windsor Township, Stockport to the late Jesse and Edna Olney Robinson. Richard worked for Broughton's, Robinson's Gulf Bulk Plant, Taylor Woodcraft, and Hann Manufacturing. He was a graduate of Windsor School in Stockport. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Richard proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Army and National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Kernen Robinson of 57 years; one daughter, Denise (Darren) Hann of McConnelsville; one son, Darin (Judi) Robinson of Lawton, OK.; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law Colleen Blind Robinson; and nephews Kevin, Wayne and Gary Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert L. Robinson. Friends may call Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Walt Jones officiating. Richard will be laid to rest in Stockport Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now