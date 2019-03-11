|
Richard E. Robinson
McConnelsville - Richard E. Robinson, 77, of McConnelsville, formerly of Stockport, passed away peacefully at 12:08 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born July 12, 1941 in Windsor Township, Stockport to the late Jesse and Edna Olney Robinson. Richard worked for Broughton's, Robinson's Gulf Bulk Plant, Taylor Woodcraft, and Hann Manufacturing. He was a graduate of Windsor School in Stockport. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Richard proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Army and National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Kernen Robinson of 57 years; one daughter, Denise (Darren) Hann of McConnelsville; one son, Darin (Judi) Robinson of Lawton, OK.; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law Colleen Blind Robinson; and nephews Kevin, Wayne and Gary Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert L. Robinson. Friends may call Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Walt Jones officiating. Richard will be laid to rest in Stockport Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019