Richard E. Ross
Columbus - Richard E. Ross 89, passed away at 3:25 a.m. February 19, 2020 in Columbus. He was born January 9, 1931 in Rose Farm the son of the late William Ross and Sylvia Kangas Ross. He was a retired Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service, member of the Fairfield Grange, and the Laurel Canyon Church of Christ. Former member of the Athens Kiwanis Club. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Fitch Ross of Columbus whom he married May 13, 1950; daughter Dorea (Eric) Tomlinson of Watford City, North Dakota, sons Roderick (Trena) Ross of Baltimore, Richard (Diana) Ross of Malta; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; brothers Dan (Betty) Ross of Tucson, Arizona and Mike (Kay) Ross of Pataskala. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers William and James Ross, sisters Hilma Van Horn, Anna Newman, and Lillian Strawn. Friends may call Friday ,5 to 8 p.m. at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville , services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Wolf Creek Church of Christ near Malta. He will be laid to rest in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020