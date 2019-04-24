|
|
Richard "Ricky" Edwards
Zanesville - Richard "Ricky" G. Edwards, 61, of Zanesville went to be with The Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019. Ricky was born May 13, 1957 to Bernice Edwards Jones and the late Richard "Dicky" Edwards.
He was loved and will be greatly missed by many.
You may call on the family Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at The Hands of Faith Church, 607 Brighton Blvd. Pastor Mike Bullock officiating. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 24, 2019