Richard F. Meloy
Columbus - Richard F. Meloy, 88, of Columbus, Ohio (Dick, aka Coach) passed away from complications of heart and renal failure, Tuesday March 3, 2020. Born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio, Dick got a Masters in Education 7th through 12th grades, teaching physical education, biology in central Ohio, and developing the occupational work experience program in Columbus Public Schools for more than 40 years . He was well known as a central Ohio basketball coach including Linden McKinley High school, and Capital University. However, he was mostly known for his legacy as the head coach of Brookhaven High School from 1972 to 1989; including mentorship of his players, and students of the school. Dick was also a member the Ascension Lutheran Church, and of the Northern Columbus Lions Club for 35 years. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Howard "Pat" and Mary Ellen Meloy; and his beloved wife of 61 years, Madonna Meloy. He is survived by his sister Patricia Henderson of Zanesville, Ohio; daughter Melissa Mellein (Josh) of Huron, Ohio; grandchildren Caden and Karissa Nethers of Huron, Ohio; cousin Carol Wahl of Zanesville, Ohio, cousin Kathy Bradley of St. Petersburg, Florida; nephew Scott Henderson of Tampa, Florida; nieces Melanie Ross of Zanesville, Donna Miller of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and great niece Debbie Stemm (Bill) and family of Pickerington, Ohio. Services to be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in Worthington, Ohio as follows: Calling hours: Tuesday March 10, 2020 2pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 8pm with a Lions service at 7:30pm, and a Funeral Service on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11:00am with internment to follow at Flint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbus Northern Lions Club in Richard's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020