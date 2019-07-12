|
|
Richard Felumlee
Nashport - Richard L. "Dick" Felumlee, 65, of Nashport, Ohio died Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 at his home. His loving family was at his side.
Born April 18, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Johnson) Felumlee and was a 1972 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Dick was a self-employed businessman for over 30 years and was the owner of The Muffler Shop in Zanesville. He was Christian by faith and was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed photography and loved being with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Deborah A. (Bates) Felumlee whom he married July 15, 1973; two sons, Richard (Jan) Felumlee of Dresden and Ryan (Melissa) Felumlee of Nashport; one daughter, Katie (John) Kramer of Collinsville, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Kailey, Kody, Macey, Max, Maddie, Elijah, Izzy, Alex and Emma; four brothers, Bill (Marcina) Felumlee of St. Louisville, Ohio, Jim (Michelle) Felumlee of Lakeland, Florida, Bob (Tammy) Felumlee and Doug Felumlee, both of Nashport; three sisters, Linda (Dick) Cody of Nashport, Judy (Jerry) Thompson of Cambridge, Ohio and Lisa Coakwell of Nashport. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a special friend and business partner, Keith Wickham of Nashport.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date. The date and location will be published.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 12, 2019