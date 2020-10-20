1/1
Richard H. "Harry" Whitehouse
1997 - 2020
Richard H. "Harry" Whitehouse

Zanesville - Richard Harrison "Harry" Whitehouse, 23, of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly, Monday October 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 30, 1997 in Zanesville to Kimberly (Garey) Whitehouse Hostetler and Richard A. Whitehouse. Harry was a 2015 graduate of Foxfire High School. Those that knew him, knew how ornery he could be, that he was always acting silly and had a strong desire to make people smile. He was employed as a laborer with the Browning Construction Company. He is survived by his daughter, Nevaeh Sanders; parents, Richard Whitehouse of Roseville and Kimberly Hostetler of Zanesville; sister, Richelle Whitehouse of Zanesville; brother Wesley A. Whitehouse of Crooksville; maternal grandparents, Becky (George) Hill and Sheila Garey; paternal grandmother, Mona Collins. Harry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bill Garey and his paternal grandfathers, Gerald Whitehouse and Jim Collins. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 8pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
OCT
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
