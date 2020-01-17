|
Richard "Dick" Jenkins
Dick Jenkins, 88 of Zanesville, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He died as he lived, in the presence of his family.
Dick was known throughout the community as one of the Jenkins Brothers Contractors who built custom homes in the Zanesville area. He was also a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Dick was an avid hunter of ginseng, raspberries and wild mushrooms. He was proud to say he once found over 1,400 mushrooms in a single season. In later years, he enjoyed afternoon car rides driving around the countryside and spending time with his family playing cards, croquet and churning homemade ice cream.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce (Hoover) Jenkins of Zanesville; his parents Henry and Grace Jenkins; and siblings John, Paul, Charlie, Frances, George, Donald and Bob Jenkins.
He is survived by sons Randy Jenkins of the home, Roddy Jenkins of Zanesville and Rusty (Lisa) Jenkins of Thornville; granddaughters Mandy Jenkins (Ben Fischer) of New York City, Chelsea (Dan) Woodward of Zanesville and Kaitlin (Andy) Wills of Thornville; and great-grandson Parker Woodward.
Private services were held at the William Thompson and Son Funeral Home with a burial at Wesley Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to the home or a donation made in Dick's honor to the the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020