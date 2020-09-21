Richard Johnson, Sr.Zanesville - Richard Lee Johnson, Sr., 83, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Richard was born February 10, 1937 to the late Cecil and Gertrude (Viney) Johnson. In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by his sister, Rita Johnson.Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved son, Richard "Richy" Johnson, Jr.; his significant other of many years, Pauline M. Murphy; his grandchildren, Damien, Tyler and Javaughn; step-son, Scott Murphy; his niece, Janet Johnson Long; two great-nephews, Granger and Anderson Long; and a host of many other family and friends.Richard worked for many years as a coal miner. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, where he spent time stationed in Germany. Richard was an avid fisherman. In his free time, he often enjoyed attending BINGO games. He will be deeply missed by many.You may call on the family Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.