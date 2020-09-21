1/
Richard Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Johnson, Sr.

Zanesville - Richard Lee Johnson, Sr., 83, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Richard was born February 10, 1937 to the late Cecil and Gertrude (Viney) Johnson. In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by his sister, Rita Johnson.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved son, Richard "Richy" Johnson, Jr.; his significant other of many years, Pauline M. Murphy; his grandchildren, Damien, Tyler and Javaughn; step-son, Scott Murphy; his niece, Janet Johnson Long; two great-nephews, Granger and Anderson Long; and a host of many other family and friends.

Richard worked for many years as a coal miner. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, where he spent time stationed in Germany. Richard was an avid fisherman. In his free time, he often enjoyed attending BINGO games. He will be deeply missed by many.

You may call on the family Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved