Richard Knipe
Crooksville - Richard "Dick" Knipe, 92, of Crooksville, Ohio died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center-Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio.
Born September 22, 1926 in Pleasantville, Ohio to the late Virgil and Bessie Kennedy Knipe.
Dick started out as a farmer and then became the owner and operator of Dick's Packing Plant of New Lexington; he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Corning, Ohio.
Survived by 4 sons, David (Suzanne) Knipe of Auburndale, MA., Richard K. (Darlene) Knipe of Coal Valley, IL., Lynn (Barbara) Knipe of Upper Arlington and Rex (Jeannie) Knipe of New Lexington; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a brother, Kenneth (Helen) Knipe of The Villages in Florida.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Blanche Mahan Knipe on July 23, 2016 and a infant grandson, Andrew.
Calling hours will be held from 1pm-5pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10am-11am at the church on Monday.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Adams Street, Corning, Ohio with Reverend John Kay officiating.
Burial will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019