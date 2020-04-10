Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Tip" Barnhart


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. "Tip" Barnhart Obituary
Richard L. "Tip" Barnhart

Zanesville - Richard Lee "Tip" Barnhart, 68 passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born March 31, 1952 in Bloomingville to the late John and Dorothy Butler Barnhart. He was employed by the City of Zanesville Sewage Department. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his dune buggy.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Osborne Barnhart; two sons: Adam Barnhart and Jeremy (Samantha) Barnhart; a daughter Angela Willett; two brothers: Harold Barnhart and Gerold Barnhart; two sisters: Deloris Gordon and Mildred Coleman; four grandchildren: Tyra Barnhart, Rylee Willett, Mikala Willett and Archer Barnhart; and a great grandchild Emery Murvine.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: John Barnhart and Fred Barnhart; two sisters: Wanda Barnhart and Dorothy Scott; and a great granddaughter Peyton Ann Thornsberry.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time.

There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -