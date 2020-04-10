|
Richard L. "Tip" Barnhart
Zanesville - Richard Lee "Tip" Barnhart, 68 passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born March 31, 1952 in Bloomingville to the late John and Dorothy Butler Barnhart. He was employed by the City of Zanesville Sewage Department. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his dune buggy.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Osborne Barnhart; two sons: Adam Barnhart and Jeremy (Samantha) Barnhart; a daughter Angela Willett; two brothers: Harold Barnhart and Gerold Barnhart; two sisters: Deloris Gordon and Mildred Coleman; four grandchildren: Tyra Barnhart, Rylee Willett, Mikala Willett and Archer Barnhart; and a great grandchild Emery Murvine.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: John Barnhart and Fred Barnhart; two sisters: Wanda Barnhart and Dorothy Scott; and a great granddaughter Peyton Ann Thornsberry.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time.
There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020