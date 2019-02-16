|
Richard L. Bond Jr
Blue Rock - Richard L. Bond Jr, 46, of Blue Rock, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Systems after a sudden illness. Rich was the son of Nancy Caserto Wider and the late Richard L. Bond, born on March 27, 1972 in Syosset, New York. He had many hobbies including hunting, his motorcycle, kayaking and tearing things apart that maybe didn't always get fixed. Rich was employed as a Tire Lube and Express Support Manager by Walmart and was a member of the Ohio Riders Motorcycle Club. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Wider; brothers, James (Kristen) Yonkes of Crooksville and Michael (Denise) Adamko of New York; nephew, Gennaro Severo; fiance', Tammy Morrell and her sons that he loved dearly, James Morrell and Dartianyon "DJ" Morrell all of Blue Rock; best friend, Eric Kessler; and friend Delbert Alford Jr. He will be greeted at Heaven's Gates by his faithful fur companions that have gone before him; his father, Richard L. Bond; and dear friend, Jim Fleming. A celebration of life will be held Thursday February 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. The family asks that each person attending bring a memory of Rich to share with them to help with their healing process. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019