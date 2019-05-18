|
|
Richard Lee "Dick" Theisen
New Straitsville - Richard Lee "Dick" Theisen 78 of New Straitsville passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center.
He was born September 20, 1940 in Corning a son of the late Fred and Gladys Harrington Theisen.
Dick was a former employee of Selkirk Metalbestos of Logan; he was a graduate of Corning High School and a member of the Corning Eagles Aerie #463.
He is survived by his sister, Janice (Pastor Jack) Thompson of Junction City; his brother William "Bill" (Janie) Theisen of Nelsonville; sister in law Carol Theisen and brother in law Glenn Carr; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Miller Theisen; his brothers John "Jack", James and Paul Theisen and his sister Janet "Red" Carr.
Funeral services will be held at 6pm on Monday May 20, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating.
Following services cremation will take place.
Friends may call 3-6 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 18, 2019