DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Richard Middleton Sr. Obituary
Richard Middleton Sr.

Zanesville - Richard E. Middleton Sr., 68 of Zanesville, passed away April 9, 2020 at the Beckett House in New Concord, OH.

He was born July 23, 1951 in Zanesville, OH, son of the late Paul R. Middleton and Lucile V. Langley Middleton. He retired from Brockway Glass at the age fifty-five and attended the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Frances Norton Middleton; children, Richard (Kelli) Middleton Jr., Sherrie (Ray) Gillogly, Bryan (Mindy) Middleton; siblings, Randy Middleton, Rick Middleton, Sue Culbertson, Mike Middleton, Lisa Roth; grandchildren, Brandon Middleton, Jessika Toal, Tyler Middleton, Travis Middleton, Nicolas Middleton, Scott Gillogly , Christopher Gillogly , Breawna Gillogly, Colton Gillogly; great-grandchildren, Carl Toal, Luke Toal, Alexis Toal, Dylan Toal, Elia Toal, Athena Middleton, Corbin Young, Kale West, Caden Gillogly. Due to current restrictions under state guidelines private graveside services will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
