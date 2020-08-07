Richard O. White
Zanesville - Richard O. White, 88, of Zanesville, died at 6:06 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Genesis Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born January 5, 1932, in Muskingum County, a son of the late Russell H. and Ethel A. (Taylor) White. He served with the Ohio National Guard for nine years and retired from Rockwell International. Richard was a member of Maranatha Bible Church.
He is survived by a son, James "Rick" (Patricia) White of Zanesville; three grandchildren, Keely White, Kristi (Zachery) Joseph and Nicole (Glenn) McClellan; three great grandchildren, Rhyleigh, Halley and Matthew; a brother, Charles (Marcie) White; and a sister, Nelda Dingey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith M. White, whom he married April 26, 1952 and died March 4, 2016; a son, Jeff White; two brothers, Gerald and George White; and two sisters, Jean Smith and Alma Yoho.
No calling hours will be observed. Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
