Richard R. "Rick" Adams
New Lexington, Ohio - Richard R. "Rick" Adams, 52, of New Lexington, Ohio died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home.
Born December 27, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Rick was an auto mechanic; he loved working, being outside, restoring old tractors, sweets and his dog, Lillie.
Survived by his wife, Cathy Hartley Adams; mother, Judy Adams; son, Ricky (Trisha) Adams; 3 daughters, Brandi Simons, Bethany Simons and Brittany Simons; grandson, Colten Adams; 2 sisters, Tonie Walters and Sue Adams; several aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by his father, Richard Fouts.
Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 1, 2019