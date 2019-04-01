Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. "Rick" Adams


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard R. "Rick" Adams Obituary
Richard R. "Rick" Adams

New Lexington, Ohio - Richard R. "Rick" Adams, 52, of New Lexington, Ohio died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home.

Born December 27, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Rick was an auto mechanic; he loved working, being outside, restoring old tractors, sweets and his dog, Lillie.

Survived by his wife, Cathy Hartley Adams; mother, Judy Adams; son, Ricky (Trisha) Adams; 3 daughters, Brandi Simons, Bethany Simons and Brittany Simons; grandson, Colten Adams; 2 sisters, Tonie Walters and Sue Adams; several aunts and uncles.

Preceded in death by his father, Richard Fouts.

Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now