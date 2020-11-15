1/
Richard "Dick" Smallwood
Richard "Dick" Smallwood

Zanesville - Richard "Dick" Smallwood 82 of Zanesville passed away at his home on Saturday November 14, 2020.

He was born February 28, 1938 in Zanesville a son of the late Arthur T. and Bethel Thomas Smallwood.

He retired as a salesman for Integrity Plumbing Supplies; He was U.S Air Force veteran; he was the U.S.S.S.A. Softball District Commissioner and was a fixture in the Zanesville softball scene for many years; in his youth he was a dirt track driver at the Muskingum Speedway.

He is survived by his children Louanna (Michael) Lewis, Tam (Mindy) Smallwood and Bob Smallwood; five grandchildren Larry Lenhart III, Colt Smallwood, Caitlin Smallwood, Ty Smallwood and Tristen Smallwood; great-granddaughter Gracie Lenhart; brother Daniel (Sharill) Smallwood; sister Betty Jones; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Loretta J. DeMent Smallwood; sister Shirley Polson; brothers Arthur and Jim Smallwood

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the William Thompson and Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage, with Pastor John Jones officiating.

Interment: Zanesville Memorial Park

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
