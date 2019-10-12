|
|
Richard Starner
New Lexington - Richard left this world on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to be reunited with the love of his life Betty Fogarty Starner.
He was born December 20, 1939 to the late Earl and Doris O'Reilly Starner in New Lexington.
He was drafted into the United States Army in 1963 and served his country for many years. He was a member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine (John) Morgan, of New Lexington, sons, Shawn (Audra) Starner of Grove City, and Jason (Carrie) Starner of Panama City, Fl.
Grandchildren, Zachary Starner, Ella and Elise Starner, Kaylee (Jason) Newlon and Lauren (Tracey) Wintermute. 4 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Delane, Patricia, Nancy and Jerry Starner.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St, New Lexington where a prayer service will be held at 7:45 PM. Pastor Richard Cline will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at the New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, 43764 www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019