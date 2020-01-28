|
Richard "Rick" T. Noll
Zanesville - Richard "Rick" T. Noll, age 69 of Zanesville, died 11:00 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following a sudden illness.
He was born Monday, January 30, 1950 in Zanesville, a son of Ernest Noll and Marguerite (Guinsler) Noll.
He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He started working in Ross IGA after High School and retired from Riesbeck's Grocery. He enjoyed woodworking, going to the Zanesville High School Football and Basketball games and The Muskingum County Fair. He was very proud of his family, especially his nieces and great nephew. He was instrumental in organizing the annual family cookout. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Noll is survived by one brother; Robert (Janice) Noll of Poland, OH; and a sister Mary Jane Noll of Zanesville, four nieces Julianne (Brian) Charles, Molly (Dan) Snodgrass, Christina (Rich) Wetzel and Amy Noll; one great-nephew Jack and many cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Donald Noll.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North 5th Street, Zanesville OH with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan as celebrant. Burial will conclude in the Mount Calvary Cemetery Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020