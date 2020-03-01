|
Richard W. Davis
Rokeby Lock - Richard W. Davis, 94, passed away on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Dec. 15, 1925 in Sharpsburg, Ohio to the late Hugh and Gladys Brawley Davis. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from Taylor Woodcraft in Malta. He was a member of the Wolf Creek Church of Christ and the NRA. He was a loving husband and father to all his family and loved to fill family request working in his wood shop. He enjoyed bowling in his early years and was quite good at it. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Hurst Davis of the home, 2 sons, John Roger Sands of McConnelsville and Richard (Rose) Sands of Gaysport, a daughter, Wrenda (Steve) Anderson of Stockport, 8 grand children and several great and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, Hugh, Bernard, Wayne, John and Ronald, a sister, Shelby Work, a grandson, Troy Hall, grandson-in-law, Gary Starkey, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sands and a son-in-law, David Hall. Services will be held on Weds. March 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the services. Burial will follow in the Malta Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020