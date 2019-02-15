Richard W. Gillespie



Zanesville - Richard W. Gillespie, 85 of Zanesville, died 1:24 PM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born Thursday, July 20, 1933, in Zanesville, the son of Carl Gillespie and Nora (Longshore) Gillespie and married Margaret (Snider) Gillespie on Saturday, June 26, 1954.



Richard retired from Brockway Glass following many years of service. He was a Dale Earnhardt fan, an accomplished auto mechanic, and could fix anything.



Richard is survived by his wife: Margaret; two daughters: Kathy (Mike) Edie of Newark & Julie (Casey) Henson of Zanesville; three grandsons: Jason (Jamie) Dickerson & Justin Dickerson both of Zanesville and Geoffrey Edie of Newark; three great grandsons: Colton, Collin & Kingzton Dickerson.



In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.



Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Dr. Herbert Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, in Richard's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019