Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Travis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Travis Obituary
Richard W. Travis

Richard W. Travis, 82, of Stockport, passed away on Wends. Nov. 27, 2019 at the Morrison House Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1937 in Roxbury, Ohio to the late Clarence and Belva Gheen Travis. He worked as a machinist at Taylor Woodcraft for over 39 years and retired from Hann Manufacturing in McConnelsville. He proudly served his country in both the Marines and the US Army. He was a member of the Stockport United Methodist Church, M&M Vol. Fire Dept (where he received the first Bravery Award in 1974), Stockport Vol. Fire Dept., American Legion Post #24 in McConnelsville and he loved hunting, the outdoors and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy Bebout Travis of the home, 2 daughters, Missy (Brian) Foreman of Davidson, NC and Mandy (Mike) Welch of McConnelsville, a brother, Ronald (Sharon) Travis of Stockport and 3 grandchildren, Jamie Welch, Hunter Foreman and Makenna Welch. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell Travis. A memorial service will be held on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. friends may call on the family from 4-6:00 P.M. on the day of the services. Burial will follow with military honors at the Stockport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M&M Fire Dept. of the Stockport Fire Dept. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -