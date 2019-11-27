|
Richard W. Travis
Richard W. Travis, 82, of Stockport, passed away on Wends. Nov. 27, 2019 at the Morrison House Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1937 in Roxbury, Ohio to the late Clarence and Belva Gheen Travis. He worked as a machinist at Taylor Woodcraft for over 39 years and retired from Hann Manufacturing in McConnelsville. He proudly served his country in both the Marines and the US Army. He was a member of the Stockport United Methodist Church, M&M Vol. Fire Dept (where he received the first Bravery Award in 1974), Stockport Vol. Fire Dept., American Legion Post #24 in McConnelsville and he loved hunting, the outdoors and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy Bebout Travis of the home, 2 daughters, Missy (Brian) Foreman of Davidson, NC and Mandy (Mike) Welch of McConnelsville, a brother, Ronald (Sharon) Travis of Stockport and 3 grandchildren, Jamie Welch, Hunter Foreman and Makenna Welch. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell Travis. A memorial service will be held on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. friends may call on the family from 4-6:00 P.M. on the day of the services. Burial will follow with military honors at the Stockport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M&M Fire Dept. of the Stockport Fire Dept. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019