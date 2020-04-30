Services
Rick William Bice Jr. Obituary
Rick William Bice, Jr.

Zanesville - Rick William Bice Jr., 37, of Zanesville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born August 6, 1982, in Zanesville, a son of Rick Bice, Sr. and Betsy Wilhite Mount.

He is survived by his father, Rick (Becky) Bice, Sr.; his mother, Betsy Mount; a brother, Adam Bice; a sister, Ashley (Rick) Marshall; three nephews, Jerry (Jane) Kirkbride, Randy Kirkbride, and Shane (Nicole) Swartz; two aunts, Peggy Bice and Pamela (Bill) Seecholtz; an uncle, Farris Wilhite; and a great-uncle, Carl Seenes.

He is preceded in death by an uncle, Dale Bice.

A private family service will be held with burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
