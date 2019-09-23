|
Rickie Burkett
Zanesville, Ohio - Rickie Todd Burkett 56 of Zanesville, Ohio went to be with the Lord at 7 P.M. September 20, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Rickie was born September 23, 1962 in Zanesville, he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many!
In his younger years he liked softball and dirt track racing, and football. He was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan and liked country music and to party with his family and friends.
Rickie was the owner of All Ohio Energy Services Ltd. He worked for Lionel Construction and Chipco LLC Oil Services and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 18 Union, a lifetime oil field worker, Rickie was a member of the George Selsam VFW Post 1058, American Legion Post 29 and Zanesville Eagles aerie 302.
Rickie is survived by his loving wife of eleven years Tina K. (Lent) Burkett whom he married on July 27th 2008. Two sons Jimmie Burkett, Ryan (Marie) Batross, one daughter Tama Mahon, step-son Travis Harper, grand-daughter Caydence Burkett, grandson Greyson Batross, all of Zanesville, Ohio two brothers Greg Burkett of Blue Rock and Damon (Lisa) Burkett of Zanesville, Ohio one sister Monica (Michael) Dingey of Blue Rock Step-mother Cheryl Burkett of Zanesville, step brother Bob Hooper of Zanesville, Five Step sisters Joanne (Jim) Wood of Zanesville Janice (Rodger) Gable of Zanesville, Gaynelle (Wayne) Coen of Philo, Alena (Tyrone) Pemberton of Zanesville, Rodena (David) Potts of Zanesville sister-in-laws Teresa (Dean) Ruppel, Janice (Gary) Yost, father & mother-in-law John and Carolyn Lent, aunts: Ruth Rhodes, Becky Hemry, Pearl Fesler, Wanda Carnes, Ruby Maxwell, Ruth Burkett, uncle Ronald Grandstaff, and by his faithful canine companion Big Daddy.
Rickie was preceded in death by his father Charles (Buddy) Burkett his mother Nancy (Stone) Hooper his brother Jeffery K. Burkett step-son Cory J. Harper, step-dad Art Hooper brother-in-law Johnny Lent, paternal grandparents Charles and Lela Burkett, maternal grandparents Clarence and Winifred Stone aunts Carol Grandstaff, Ginny Kretschmar, Judy Wade, and uncles Clarence Stone Jr., Paul Burkett Sr, Jerry Fesler, Ed Maxwell Sr.
Calling hours will be Monday September 23, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. the Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday September 24th 2019 at DeLong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home 56 South 5th street Zanesville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 23, 2019