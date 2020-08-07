Ricky E. Hill
Stockport - Ricky D. Hill, 69, of Stockport formerly of Zanesville, passed away on Thur. Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Sharpsburg on Sept. 10, 1950 to the late Guy and Ruth Kennedy Hill. He worked in maintenance at the Ohio University in Zanesville and attended the Main Street Church of Christ in McConnelsville. He is survived by 4 daughters, Donna Brooks of Zanesville, Melissa Powell of Missouri, Stephanie Driggs of New Concord and Kayla Hill of Zanesville, a brother Tony Hill of Zanesville, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses of his brother Jerry Hill. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
.