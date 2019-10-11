|
Rita Ann Greiner, 93, of Zanesville passed at 6:00 A.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Helen Purcell.
She was born on Thursday, September 30, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Kessler Mercer.
Rita was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and Women's Auxiliary #1058. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family, especially her great grandchildren.
Rita is survived by a granddaughter, Melissa (Brad) Pauquette; five great grandchildren; a son-in-law Daniel Michel; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Greiner; a daughter Donna Michel; her sisters and a brother.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. JCP Sullivan officiating. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019