Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Rita Ann Greiner Obituary
Rita Ann Greiner, 93, of Zanesville passed at 6:00 A.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Helen Purcell.

She was born on Thursday, September 30, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Kessler Mercer.

Rita was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and Women's Auxiliary #1058. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family, especially her great grandchildren.

Rita is survived by a granddaughter, Melissa (Brad) Pauquette; five great grandchildren; a son-in-law Daniel Michel; and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Greiner; a daughter Donna Michel; her sisters and a brother.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. JCP Sullivan officiating. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Rita's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
