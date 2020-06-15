Rita C. Carney
Rita C. Carney

New Lexington - Passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties.

She was born June 8, 1933 in Junction City to the late Paul H and Helen Gorden Clark. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, She was a member of the St. Francis DeSales Church of Lebanon.

Rita is survived by her children, Catherine (Sam) Rhodes of Fortson, GA, Teresa (Ron) Johnson of Lebanon, her son, David (Donna) Carney of Lebanon, daughter in law, Janet Carney (Steve) of Noblesville, IN. 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Sister, Mary Ann Nethers.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nial E. "Gene" Carney whom she married in 1952. A son, Steven D. Carney. Her sisters, Rose Marie McCabe, Helen Ruth Kulina and Pat Clark. Brothers, Joseph and Denny Clark.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1170 ST. Rt. 668 S, Junction City with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Food Pantry, 190 New St,. Lebanon, OH 45036 or Alzheimer's Association225 N Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is entrusted with arrangements. www,chutewiley.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
