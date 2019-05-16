|
Rita E. Wright
McConnelsville - Rita E. Wright 94, of McConnelsville, passed away at 3:33 p.m. May 14, 2019 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born May 8, 1925 in Perry County, the daughter of the late Clifford Brown and Lucille Harrison Brown. She was retired from Pennsville School where she was the school cook, member of the Pennsville Church of Christ, Rebekah's Mother's Club, Pennsville Grange, and the Stitchy Fixers. Rita will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her love of singing and her knee slapping laugh. She is survived by four daughters; Ruth Ann Wilcox of McConnelsville,Verna Walker of Somerset, Roberta Tigner of Dayton, Janet (Rod) Slisher of Malta; sons, Robert (Bernita) Wright of Pennsville, Dean (Naomi) Wright of McConnelsville and Ray (ILa) Wright of McConnelsville; grandchildren, Karen Krontz, Kevin Wilcox, Tara Harrison,Tami Wright, Jennifer Wright, Michael Wright, Angie Hoskinson, Missy Sheppard, Chris Walker, Eric Wright, Amanda Duskey, Jeff Tigner, Laura Smith, Ryan Armstrong, Megan West; 26 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Emmett Wright who died April 23, 2001, four sisters and four brothers, and two great grandsons. Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Pennsville Church of Christ with Richard Powell officiating. She will be laid to rest in Rosseau Cemetery next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 16, 2019