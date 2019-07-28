|
Rita Elaine Henke Jordan Brannon
- - Rita Elaine Henke-Jordan-Brannon, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 in Tuscon, AZ. She was born on September 12, 1927 to Earl and Mary Henke. She had a love for painting and traveling with her husband of 44 years. She is survived by her husband Eric Brannon, give children; Ricky Jordan, Mark Jordan, Joyce Jordan-Susil, Jan Jordan-Kobel, and Renee Jordan-Rose, along with 12 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Rita is preceded in death by her mother and father, one brother and two sisters.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Rita on August 31, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Church of Christ located at 1800 Chestnut St., Coshocton, OH 43812
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019